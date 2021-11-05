UrduPoint.com

Singapore's Retail Sales Grow 6.6 Pct On Year In Sept

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 03:52 PM

Singapore's retail sales grow 6.6 pct on year in Sept

The Department of Statistics (DOS) of Singapore announced on Friday that Singapore's retail sales grew by 6.6 percent year on year in September, a reversal from the 2.8 percent year-on-year decrease recorded in August

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Department of Statistics (DOS) of Singapore announced on Friday that Singapore's retail sales grew by 6.6 percent year on year in September, a reversal from the 2.8 percent year-on-year decrease recorded in August.

The DOS said that the year-on-year increase in September was partly attributed to the computer and telecommunications industry, which recorded higher sales of mobile phones due to new product launches.

The estimated total value of retail sales in September was about 3.4 billion Singapore Dollars (about 2.51 billion U.S. dollars). Of these, online retail sales made up an estimated 15.2 percent, compared to the 14.1 percent recorded this August.

Retail sales in September continued to be below pre-pandemic levels, according to the authority.

The DOS also reported that the sales of food and beverage services increased by 4.4 percent year on year in September, compared to the 6.7 percent decrease in August. On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Singapore's sales of food and beverage services grew by 12.1 percent in September.

The sales value was estimated at 669 million Singapore dollars in September, of which the proportion of online sales hits an estimated 34.5 percent, lower than the revised 39.3 percent recorded this August.

Food and beverage sales value continued to be below pre-pandemic levels, the DOS added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mobile Singapore August September From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 80 new COVID-19 cases, 133 recoverie ..

UAE announces 80 new COVID-19 cases, 133 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

1 minute ago
 Windies' old guard face axe after World Cup ends w ..

Windies' old guard face axe after World Cup ends with whimper

3 minutes ago
 Namibia announces preferred bidder to implement gr ..

Namibia announces preferred bidder to implement green hydrogen project

3 minutes ago
 Sugar price may falls to Rs 90 in KP: CM Mahmood K ..

Sugar price may falls to Rs 90 in KP: CM Mahmood Khan told

3 minutes ago
 Election Tribunal rejects appeals of Jamshed Cheem ..

Election Tribunal rejects appeals of Jamshed Cheema, his wife

3 minutes ago
 British Scientists Identify Gene Doubling Risk of ..

British Scientists Identify Gene Doubling Risk of Severe COVID-19 Infection

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.