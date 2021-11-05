The Department of Statistics (DOS) of Singapore announced on Friday that Singapore's retail sales grew by 6.6 percent year on year in September, a reversal from the 2.8 percent year-on-year decrease recorded in August

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Department of Statistics (DOS) of Singapore announced on Friday that Singapore's retail sales grew by 6.6 percent year on year in September, a reversal from the 2.8 percent year-on-year decrease recorded in August.

The DOS said that the year-on-year increase in September was partly attributed to the computer and telecommunications industry, which recorded higher sales of mobile phones due to new product launches.

The estimated total value of retail sales in September was about 3.4 billion Singapore Dollars (about 2.51 billion U.S. dollars). Of these, online retail sales made up an estimated 15.2 percent, compared to the 14.1 percent recorded this August.

Retail sales in September continued to be below pre-pandemic levels, according to the authority.

The DOS also reported that the sales of food and beverage services increased by 4.4 percent year on year in September, compared to the 6.7 percent decrease in August. On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Singapore's sales of food and beverage services grew by 12.1 percent in September.

The sales value was estimated at 669 million Singapore dollars in September, of which the proportion of online sales hits an estimated 34.5 percent, lower than the revised 39.3 percent recorded this August.

Food and beverage sales value continued to be below pre-pandemic levels, the DOS added.