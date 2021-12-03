(@FahadShabbir)

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) --:The Department of Statistics (DOS) of Singapore announced on Friday that Singapore's retail sales grew by 7.5 percent year-on-year in October, compared to 6.8 percent in September.

The DOS said the increase in October was partly attributed to the computer and telecommunications equipment industry, which recorded higher mobile phone sales due to new product launches.

The estimated total value of retail sales in October was about 3.6 billion Singapore Dollars (about 2.

63 billion U.S. dollars). Of these, online retail sales made up an estimated 15.2 percent, compared to 15.1 percent recorded in September.

Retail sales in October remained below pre-pandemic levels, according to the authority.

The DOS also reported that the sales of food and beverage services decreased by 4.5 percent year-on-year in October, a reversal from a 4.5-percent increase in the previous month. On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Singapore's sales of food and beverage services fell by 5 percent in October.