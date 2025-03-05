Singapore's Retail Sales Rebound In January
SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Singapore's retail sales rose 4.5 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 2.9 percent decline a month earlier, according to the Singapore Department of Statistics on Wednesday.
The growth was partly attributed to the Chinese New Year, the department said.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales increased 2.4 percent month-on-month. The estimated total retail sales value for January 2025 reached 4.5 billion Singapore Dollars (about 3.
375 billion U.S. dollars), with online sales accounting for 11.6 percent, lower than a 13.3 percent in December 2024.
Most retail industries saw a year-on-year growth in January, with the watches and jewelry sector leading the surge at 16.3 percent, driven primarily by higher jewelry sales.
Meanwhile, food and beverage service sales rose 10.4 percent year-on-year, up from 0.8 percent in December 2024. The total sales value for the sector in January was estimated at 1.1 billion Singapore dollars.
