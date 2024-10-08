- Home
- Business
- News
- Single-day strike may cause Rs190 bln loss to national economy : Federal Minister for Finance and Re ..
Single-day Strike May Cause Rs190 Bln Loss To National Economy : Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 08:03 PM
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that a single-day strike might cause cumulative losses of around Rs 190 billion to the national economy
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that a single-day strike might cause cumulative losses of around Rs 190 billion to the national economy.
Addressing a press briefing, the minister said that the Ministry of Finance's Economic Wing had formally calculated the adverse impact, taking in account losses in gross domestic product, tax revenue, law enforcement costs, business and export losses, foreign direct investment flow, and information technology.
He said the social sector had also been affected, with hospitals, construction workers, street vendors, and taxi drivers
adversely impacted.
Approximately 0.8 million people in Islamabad did suffer for over the last 2-3 days, he added.
Currently, Pakistan's total GDP stood at Rs 124 trillion, with Q2 estimates at Rs 32 trillion on that basis the Economic Wing estimated losses, he said.The government was focusing from stability towards growth side, he added.
On the economic front, the minister highlighted that macroeconomic stability had begun to take hold, with currency stability and $10.7 billion in reserves following the International Monetary Fund tranche.
He said inflation has dropped to 6.9%, a 44-month low, with all three elements - headline inflation, core inflation, and average inflation - now in single digits.
The minister expressed the optimism that the policy rate would gradually decrease in the upcoming State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) monetary policy meeting.
He emphasized that Karachi inter-bank offered rate (KIBOR), a key factor, was already below expected levels.
Furthermore, the government had reduced its borrowing to minimize debt servicing costs, enabling banks to lend more to the private sector.
Aurangzeb urged the citizens to avoid activities harming the economy, emphasizing the government's commitment to consolidating economic position and achieving sustainable growth.
The minister also condemned the terrorist attack on Chinese citizens, extending condolences to the Chinese government and people.
Aurannzeb said that he and Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari had led negotiation with power companies by requesting them on debt re-profile and to extend maturity due to which the government might bring deduction in tariff.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations grounded in deep rooted cultural, religious affin ..
BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting
Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program
KU ISST celebrates World Space Science
Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes
Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP
Chairman CDA directs to resolve electricity issues in Park Enclave-II,III
Mayor Karachi reviews construction work of Jinnah Bridge
Police get further two-day custody of Aleema, Uzma Khan
Devastating earthquake 2005 anniversary: facing natural calamities with patienc ..
CDA mulls shifting commercial vehicles to electric power
CM chairs 17th cabinet meeting, approves historic program of collective weddings
More Stories From Business
-
SMEs sector holds $40-$60 billion export potential: Ahsan Iqbal2 hours ago
-
UoS inks MoU with SCCI2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 03 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 753 more points3 hours ago
-
PCJCCI condemns attack on Chinese3 hours ago
-
LCCI welcomes govt moves to lower energy costs3 hours ago
-
Gold-Rates Gold rates dip by Rs. 1,000 per tola to Rs 274,7003 hours ago
-
Won’t let go focus on ensuring structural reforms, FM tells foreign investors7 minutes ago
-
China says to take anti-dumping measures against EU brandy imports5 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago
-
US judge orders Google to open Android to rival app stores8 hours ago
-
FPCCI, business Community hailed, ‘39th Trade Expo in Indonesia’9 hours ago