Sino-Pak Agree To Operationalize ‘Gwadar Port' At Optimal Capacity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Pakistan and China on Wednesday agreed to operationalize the Gwadar Port at optimal capacity at the earliest for increasing bilateral economic and trade ties.
Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce held a meeting with Ling Ji, Vice Minister of Commerce, and People’s Republic of China on sidelines of the SCO Ministerial Conference.
Senior officials from Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan and Ministry of Commerce, China were also present in the meeting.
Chinese Vice Minister congratulated Pakistan on hosting first ever Ministerial Meeting of the SCO Ministers Responsible for Economy and Foreign Trade and pledged complete support of the People’s Republic of China.
During the meeting, both sides agreed to take steps to further explore the ways to enhance trade and to convene a meeting of Committee on Trade in Goods of Free Trade Agreement.
Both sides agreed that the there is enormous potential for growth in agriculture sector.
Chinese side desired its eagerness to import quality products from Pakistan.
Chinese side invited Pakistan to participate in China International Import Exhibition, Shanghai this year and conveyed that the huge space has been reserved for Pakistan.
Pakistan side confirmed that the Pakistan is going to participate in the exhibition with 33 companies and also will establish a country pavilion.
Pakistan side informed that under the directions of the Prime Minister, a high-level committee has just shared its recommendations for making the Port fully operational.
