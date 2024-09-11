Open Menu

Sino-Pak Agree To Operationalize ‘Gwadar Port' At Optimal Capacity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Sino-Pak agree to operationalize ‘Gwadar Port' at optimal capacity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Pakistan and China on Wednesday agreed to operationalize the Gwadar Port at optimal capacity at the earliest for increasing bilateral economic and trade ties.

Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce held a meeting with Ling Ji, Vice Minister of Commerce, and People’s Republic of China on sidelines of the SCO Ministerial Conference.

Senior officials from Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan and Ministry of Commerce, China were also present in the meeting.

Chinese Vice Minister congratulated Pakistan on hosting first ever Ministerial Meeting of the SCO Ministers Responsible for Economy and Foreign Trade and pledged complete support of the People’s Republic of China.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to take steps to further explore the ways to enhance trade and to convene a meeting of Committee on Trade in Goods of Free Trade Agreement.

Both sides agreed that the there is enormous potential for growth in agriculture sector.

Chinese side desired its eagerness to import quality products from Pakistan.

Chinese side invited Pakistan to participate in China International Import Exhibition, Shanghai this year and conveyed that the huge space has been reserved for Pakistan.

Pakistan side confirmed that the Pakistan is going to participate in the exhibition with 33 companies and also will establish a country pavilion.

Pakistan side informed that under the directions of the Prime Minister, a high-level committee has just shared its recommendations for making the Port fully operational.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Import China Agriculture Gwadar Shanghai Shanghai Cooperation Organization Commerce From Agreement

Recent Stories

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

5 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

5 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

5 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

9 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

11 hours ago
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

24 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

1 day ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago

More Stories From Business