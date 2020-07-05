UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sino-Pak Agrees For JVs In Value Added Agriculture,other Sector's: Razak Dawood

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 02:00 PM

Sino-Pak agrees for JVs in value added agriculture,other sector's: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood said on Sunday that China and Pakistan have agreed on some proposals for Joint Ventures between Chinese and Pakistani companies, particularly in the value added agriculture sector.

The Joint Venture with Chinese would benefit Pakistan because of its export potential not only in China but elsewhere as well, the advisor Razak Dawood told APP here.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan's exports increased in value terms by 2.2 percent in the first seven months in the July-Jan period, of this fiscal year.

The advisor said that Joint Ventures with the Chinese companies would allow Pakistan to have improved technology and enhanced capacity for production and exports.

He said that both sides were reviewing the plans to enhance bilateral trade and investment for future Sino-Pak economic and trade connectivity.

Razak Dawood said that China was moving fast on some of the construction projects in Pakistan, which would create a number of jobs for the local population.

The opportunities and ongoing projects of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were also discussed in a recent meeting with the top leadership of both sides.

The Advisor Commerce emphasized the need to start industrial activity through development of Special Economic Zones(SEZs).

The meat and poultry exports of Pakistan have risen by more than 50% in the fiscal year 2019-20, with market accessibility to China and different potential markets of the world.

Abdul Razak underscored that the exports of Pakistan were beginning to gain momentum after a slow down caused by COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns.

Now China and Pakistan need to sit together again and discuss issues related to bilateral trade with efforts to further diversify the products being exported from Pakistan, with a specific focus on value-addition, under the China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement(FTA) Phase II, he added.

Replying to another question on recent trade connectivity China through the Khunjerab border,Razak Dawood said that "We had discussed the opening of Khunjerab border as well as strategies to exploit bilateral trade and investment opportunities in the wake of the Corona pandemic.

He said that around 186 containers were stuck at the Khunjerab border which is a cause of great concern especially among small businesses.

The advisor said that temporary opening of the border was under consideration in order to clear the backlog of containers.

Both sides agreed to finalize the modalities in this regard to resolve the issue on priority.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Technology Exports China Agriculture CPEC Border Sunday Market Commerce National University From Agreement Top Jobs

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 520 new COVID-19 recoveries

45 minutes ago

US announces 43,000 new COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths

1 hour ago

China launches space-observation satellite

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE offers splendid model on women’ ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 5, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.