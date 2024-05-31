Sino- Pakistan Discuss Bilateral Cooperation In Satellite Technology
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) China and Pakistan on Friday discussed cooperation in satellite technology to promote bilateral cooperation in science and technology for enhancing digital connectivity between both sides.
Minister for Planning Prof. Ahsan Iqbal held a meeting with Vice President of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), Lin Yiming to discuss the ongoing collaboration between Pakistan and China in the field of satellite technology, said a press release issued here on Friday.
The minister said the satellite, a testament to the strong partnership between the two nations, will provide crucial connectivity, access to digital education, healthcare services, and e-commerce opportunities to underserved communities across Pakistan.
During the meeting, the minister commended the dedicated efforts of CASC and China Great Wall Industrial Cooperation (CGWIC) in their joint endeavour to produce a satellite that will benefit millions of Pakistanis living in remote areas.
"The relationship between Pakistan and China has always been strong, but with this satellite project, we are taking it to new heights, literally touching space," said Minister Iqbal. "This collaboration not only strengthens our bond but also brings tangible benefits to the people of Pakistan, particularly those in remote and hard-to-reach areas", he added.
The satellite project is a significant step towards bridging the digital divide in Pakistan, providing essential services to those who need them most. The satellite will trigger a revolution in communication and connectivity across Pakistan. It is expected to have a transformative impact on the lives of millions of Pakistanis, empowering them with the tools and resources needed to thrive in the digital age.
The minister said, "The launch of Pak Sat MM1 is a new feather in the cap of CPEC and now Cooperation in Space Technology has formally entered the framework of CPEC." He said that the launch of Pak Sat MM1 days before the visit of Honorable Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China is a reflection of what Pakistan and China are set to achieve together.
The minister also recommended to Lin Yiming that the China Aerospace Science & Technology Cooperation (CASC) should develop a research centre in Pakistan and benefit from young Pakistani scientists and engineers.
Vice President, China academy of Space Technology (CAST) and Chairman, China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC) also congratulated Pakistani Engineers who worked on the satellite and hailed them as equally talented.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
More Stories From Business
-
Gold up by Rs 500 per tola to Rs 241,70035 minutes ago
-
SECP initiates consultation on securities managers regulations1 hour ago
-
Pak-Kuwait to sign a loan agreement US$ 25 million in post JMC3 hours ago
-
Around 21,870 retailers register under FBR's Tajir Dost Scheme by 30 May: FBR4 hours ago
-
Imports of agriculture chemicals grew by 5.38%5 hours ago
-
Container throughput at China's ports up 9 pct in January-April5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 20249 hours ago
-
Mavericks crush Timberwolves to book Celtics NBA title showdown8 hours ago
-
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer17 hours ago