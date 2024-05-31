Open Menu

Sino- Pakistan Discuss Bilateral Cooperation In Satellite Technology

Published May 31, 2024

Sino- Pakistan discuss bilateral cooperation in satellite technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) China and Pakistan on Friday discussed cooperation in satellite technology to promote bilateral cooperation in science and technology for enhancing digital connectivity between both sides.

Minister for Planning Prof. Ahsan Iqbal held a meeting with Vice President of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), Lin Yiming to discuss the ongoing collaboration between Pakistan and China in the field of satellite technology, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The minister said the satellite, a testament to the strong partnership between the two nations, will provide crucial connectivity, access to digital education, healthcare services, and e-commerce opportunities to underserved communities across Pakistan.

During the meeting, the minister commended the dedicated efforts of CASC and China Great Wall Industrial Cooperation (CGWIC) in their joint endeavour to produce a satellite that will benefit millions of Pakistanis living in remote areas.

"The relationship between Pakistan and China has always been strong, but with this satellite project, we are taking it to new heights, literally touching space," said Minister Iqbal. "This collaboration not only strengthens our bond but also brings tangible benefits to the people of Pakistan, particularly those in remote and hard-to-reach areas", he added.

The satellite project is a significant step towards bridging the digital divide in Pakistan, providing essential services to those who need them most. The satellite will trigger a revolution in communication and connectivity across Pakistan. It is expected to have a transformative impact on the lives of millions of Pakistanis, empowering them with the tools and resources needed to thrive in the digital age.

The minister said, "The launch of Pak Sat MM1 is a new feather in the cap of CPEC and now Cooperation in Space Technology has formally entered the framework of CPEC." He said that the launch of Pak Sat MM1 days before the visit of Honorable Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China is a reflection of what Pakistan and China are set to achieve together.

The minister also recommended to Lin Yiming that the China Aerospace Science & Technology Cooperation (CASC) should develop a research centre in Pakistan and benefit from young Pakistani scientists and engineers.

Vice President, China academy of Space Technology (CAST) and Chairman, China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC) also congratulated Pakistani Engineers who worked on the satellite and hailed them as equally talented.

