SITECH CEO Summit held in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The CEO Club Pakistan CEO World Forum organized SITECH CEO Summit here in a local hotel on Thursday in which best selling book 100 CEOs & Diplomats of Pakistan was launched.

The Summit themed " Building Trust for Growth" was comprising of several sessions in which prominent personalities belonging to CEO Club, business community and show biz personalities participated and shed light on the topic.

The Summit started from 8:30 am and continued till 5 o clock in the evening.

A TV host Dr Munza Ibrahim was the moderator of the conference.

President, CEO Club Pakistan (Karachi Chapter) Shabeeh Ikram delivered inaugural address and apprised the audience about objectives of organizing this event.

Founder of the CEO Club Pakistan Ijaz Nisar, writer, film maker, policy Analyst, former senator Javed Jabbar, Sirajuddin Aziz, Muhammad Amjad Saqib of Akhwat Foundation, Arif Habib of the Arif Habib Corporation and Aqeel Ahmed spoke on the topic "Building Trust for Growth: Reshaping the future.

The best selling book "100 CEOs & Diplomats of Pakistan" was launched while CEO award ceremony was also held.

Chairman TCS Holdings Khalid Nawaz Awan, CEO Pakistan Stick Exchange Farrulh H Subzwari, Indonesian Charge d Affaires Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma also addressed the ceremony.

The second session of the Summit was held after lunch break which was moderated by Reactor of Millennium Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship, Karachi Dr Huma Baqai.

Senator Sarmad Ali Managing Director Jang Media Group, Ambassador of Pakistan to Ireland Aisha Farooqui and other prominent personalities also spoke about the theme of the conference.

The Summit consisted of sessions of Pakistan's Economy- Illusion Vs Reality, Prosperity through Market Creating Innovation Powered by SITECH and ConnecTech.

Former Governor State Bank Dr Ishrat Hussain, Hafiz Naeem Rehman of Jamat Islami Pakistan and CEOs of different companies Aqeel Ahmad, Liaquat Malik, Khurram Zafar, Abid Mumtaz Malik, Atif Iqbal, Sajid Ali Abassi, Muhammad Faisal and others also shed light in the topic.