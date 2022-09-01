Situation Around Nord Stream Very Difficult, Gazprom Not Responsible for Problems- Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The situation around the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline is very difficult, but problems with equipment maintenance are due to sanctions against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"This is indeed a crisis situation, and here, I just want to call on these Gazprom counterparties to show common sense, but so far, we can only state a large lack of common sense on their part," Peskov told reporters.

There is a legal problem with the UK subsidiary of Siemens, and there is also a whole package of sanctions that the UK authorities have introduced, and all this creates a tangle of problems for the work of Gazprom, he said, noting that the Russian company should not be blamed for it.