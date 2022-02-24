UrduPoint.com

Situation In Financial Sector After Russia's Operation In Ukraine To Even Out - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Situation in Financial Sector After Russia's Operation in Ukraine to Even Out - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The emotional reaction of the financial sector to Russia's operation in Ukraine was expected and will even out, as all the necessary measures are taken, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The emotional reaction of the markets and the emotional reaction in the financial sector, it was predicted. And in order for the period of this emotional reaction to be as short as possible, all necessary measures were taken ... yes, this is an inevitable emotional reaction, but at the same time, it will undoubtedly even out and take on a calmer, more conscious character," Peskov told reporters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Same Market All

Recent Stories

Russia Calls Ukraine's Severance of Diplomatic Tie ..

Russia Calls Ukraine's Severance of Diplomatic Ties Logical End to 'Russophobic ..

2 minutes ago
 University to be built in Muzaffargarh: DC

University to be built in Muzaffargarh: DC

2 minutes ago
 US asks Imran Khan to play part in averting Russia ..

US asks Imran Khan to play part in averting Russia-Ukraine escalating conflict

2 minutes ago
 ETPB taking measures for welfare of minorities: ch ..

ETPB taking measures for welfare of minorities: chairman

2 minutes ago
 Over 3.1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered o ..

Over 3.1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan values its relations with Uzbekistan,  e ..

Pakistan values its relations with Uzbekistan,  especially defense cooperation: ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>