MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The emotional reaction of the financial sector to Russia's operation in Ukraine was expected and will even out, as all the necessary measures are taken, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The emotional reaction of the markets and the emotional reaction in the financial sector, it was predicted. And in order for the period of this emotional reaction to be as short as possible, all necessary measures were taken ... yes, this is an inevitable emotional reaction, but at the same time, it will undoubtedly even out and take on a calmer, more conscious character," Peskov told reporters.