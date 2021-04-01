UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Situation In Oil Market Improving As Deficit Reaches 2Mln Barrels Daily - Russia's Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Situation in Oil Market Improving as Deficit Reaches 2Mln Barrels Daily - Russia's Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The situation in the oil market has improved lately as the market is currently short of about 2 million barrels a day (mbd), however, it is important for the OPEC+ countries to prevent the deficit from escalating, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"From the last time we met, the situation has significantly improved and we are seeing more and more positive dynamics. Thanks to the cooperation and to the joint effort which we have been exerting ... currently we estimate that the market is short of about 2 mbd of production which has led to a significant reduction in inventory," Novak said at the opening of the OPEC+ meeting.

As the alliance of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers seeks to keep the market balanced, it also needs to prevent the emergence of a huge deficit, the deputy prime minister noted.

The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), which convened on Wednesday, now expects that the oil demand in 2021 will grow by about 5-5.5 mbd year-on-year, Novak added.

At the same time, Novak's counterpart in the OPEC+ meeting, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud, in his remarks at the opening of the OPEC+ meeting, was less optimistic in appraising the situation in the oil market and urged a cautious approach.

The OPEC+ countries, led by Russia and Saudi Arabia, later in the day will decide whether to ease the oil production cuts further or keep the March level of quotas in place as the COVID-19 uncertainties still shadow the demand growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Saudi Same Alliance Saudi Arabia Saud March Market From Million

Recent Stories

AQU hosts Jameela Al Qasimi to talk about her huma ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

46 minutes ago

82,833 doses COVID-19 vaccine administered during ..

1 hour ago

French President awards &#039;Officer of the Legio ..

1 hour ago

KP government committed to masses' welfare: Taimur ..

33 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 rescue 1842 people during March

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.