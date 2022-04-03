UrduPoint.com

Situation In Ukraine Threatens Welfare Of Germans - Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022 | 02:50 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The situation in Ukraine will lead to lower standard of living for Germans, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Sunday.

"The events in Ukraine will make us all poorer, for example, because we have to pay more for energy imports. Even the state will not be able to stop this decline in prosperity. But you can mitigate the worst shocks, that's what we do," Lindner said in an interview with Bild.

According to Lindner, the authorities intend to support people and businesses that are at risk, but due to limited funds, support measures can only be temporary.

"In the long term, new foundations for well-being need to be laid," Lindner added.

Lindner also expressed concern about the economic development of Germany amid rising prices and a slowdown in economic growth.

The cost of gas on the European market since the end of last month has been showing strong volatility against the backdrop of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. In early March, due to fears of a ban on the purchase of Russian energy resources in Europe, gas prices updated their historical highs for four days in a row, reaching a peak of $3892 per 1,000 cublic meters on March 7.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

