Situation On Global Oil Market Getting Better But Risks Remain - Russia's Novak

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The situation on the global oil market is getting better but risks still remain, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"Despite a significant improvement in the situation compared to the crisis that was observed a year ago, we see that today our reserves have decreased enough, and demand has increased, prices have stabilized.

Nevertheless, we see, that there are still risks of high uncertainty," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

