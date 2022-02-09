UrduPoint.com

Situation With Filling Of Gas Storage Facilities In Germany Concerning - Economy Ministry

The situation with the filling of gas storage facilities in Germany is a cause for concern, the German Economy Ministry said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The situation with the filling of gas storage facilities in Germany is a cause for concern, the German Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The gas supply is taking place through pipelines, the agreements are followed.

And, of course, we are monitoring the situation with the gas storage facilities and, of course, it is concerning," a ministry spokesperson said, adding that the country's storage capacity is filled by 35-36%.

The ministry noted that a decision to increase gas deliveries is a "market-related issue" and does not depend on the state.

