Situation With Gas Supplies Causes Most Concerns In EU - Borrell

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 08:57 PM

The situation with gas supplies in the near future causes the most concern in the EU, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The situation with gas supplies in the near future causes the most concern in the EU, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"Nord Stream 1 is still under repair. Let's see what happens after this period. We will continue to monitor the situation with gas supplies, which causes the most serious concern for our society, our economies," he said after EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

