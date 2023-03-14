UrduPoint.com

Situation With US Banking System Will Have Almost No Effect On Russia - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Situation With US Banking System Will Have Almost No Effect on Russia - Kremlin

Problems in the US banking system can have almost no effect on the situation in the Russian banking sector, as Moscow is to some extent insured against the negative impact of the unfolding crisis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Problems in the US banking system can have almost no effect on the situation in the Russian banking sector, as Moscow is to some extent insured against the negative impact of the unfolding crisis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On March 10, California regulators shut down the US Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which became the second largest US bank to collapse after the 2008 financial crisis. All the insured deposits were transferred to Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara, a separate financial institution created by the US federal regulators to protect the insured deposits.

"Because our banking system, of course, has, let's say, certain connections with some segments of the international financial system, but it is under illegal restrictions for the most part, again imposed by the collective West. Therefore, there is no silver lining, here we are to a certain extent insured against the negative impact of the crisis that is now unfolding there," Peskov said, adding that there are almost no problems in the Russian banking system.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Bank Santa Clara March Silver All National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

2 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

3 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

3 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.