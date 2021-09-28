UrduPoint.com

Six Cities, 22 US States Urge Biden To Crackdown On Greenhouse Gas Emissions - Statement

Tue 28th September 2021

Six Cities, 22 US States Urge Biden to Crackdown on Greenhouse Gas Emissions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) California is leading a coalition of 22 US state attorney generals and their counterparts in six major cities in calling on President Joe Biden to impose far more stringent controls on greenhouse gas emissions from cars and light trucks, California Attorney General Bonta said.

"...Bonta today led a coalition of 22 attorneys general, the cities of Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Oakland, San Francisco, and San Jose, and the counties of Denver and San Francisco in urging the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to adopt more stringent greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) standards for passenger cars and light trucks," Bonta's office said in a press release on Monday.

The transportation sector accounts for nearly one-third of all GHG emissions in the United States and reducing emissions from it is essential to stave off the worst effects of the climate crisis and to confront the inequitable distribution of climate change impacts, the release said.

?More stringent standards will also decrease fine particulate air pollution and ozone - two pollutants which cause significant adverse health impacts. According to EPA estimates, the proposed standards would - conservatively - result in between $86 billion and $140 billion of total net benefits," the release said.

In 2020, there were 22 $1 billion weather events, the most recorded since the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) began tracking the cost of these disasters. The average number of $1 billion events since 1980 is seven; the average number since 2015 is more than double at 15, the release added.

