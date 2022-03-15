UrduPoint.com

Six Development Schemes Approved

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Six development schemes approved

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here Tuesday approved six development schemes of Higher Education and Roads Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs.30,400.885 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here Tuesday approved six development schemes of Higher education and Roads Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs.30,400.885 million.

These schemes were approved in the 67th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included University of Taunsa, DG Khan at the cost of Rs. 2,945.329 million while Widening / Improvement from (12' to 24') of Metalled road from Drahma to Kot Chutta, Length = 21.05 km, D.G. Khan at the cost of Rs. 1,891.947 million, Construction of Northern Bypass of Dera Ghazi Khan Length=18.90, District D.

G. Khan at the cost of Rs. 4,744.735 million, Widening and Improvement of road from Bahawalnagar to Minchinabad Length=36.00 km, District Bahawalnagar at the cost of Rs. 4,758.175 million, Rehabilitation / Widening and Improvement of Road from Minchinabad to Bunga Hayat via Head Sulmenaki Length=78.00 km District Bahawalnagar / Okara at the cost of Rs. 6,271.342 million and Dualization of Multan-Shujabad-Jalalpur Pirwala (Balance Length) i/c link to M-5 Length=50.50 km, District Multan at the cost of Rs. 9,789.357 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

More Stories From Business

>