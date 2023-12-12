Open Menu

Six Development Schemes Approved

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2023 | 06:27 PM

The PDWP approved six development schemes of the SHC&ME, P&S Healthcare and L&NFBE sector with an estimated cost of Rs14.980 billion, in its 33rd meeting of the current financial year 2023-24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The PDWP approved six development schemes of the SHC&ME, P&S Healthcare and L&NFBE sector with an estimated cost of Rs14.980 billion, in its 33rd meeting of the current financial year 2023-24.

P&D board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo chaired the meeting. The approved schemes included Introduction of Hospital Waste Management Regime in Tertiary Care Hospitals in Punjab at the cost of Rs 1.569 billion, Program for Provision of Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing and ( New) Generator O&M Services across Tertiary Health Facilities, Punjab at the cost of Rs 993.

500 million, Up-gradation of Thalassemia Unit & Bone Marrow Transplant on-going) Centre at B.V. Hospital, Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs 2950.205 million, Expansion and Revamping of Warehouse at Medical Store Depot, (on-going) Guru Mangat Road, Lhr at the cost of Rs 752.826 million, Punjab Non Formal education Project (Phase-II) at the cost of Rs 8.111 billion and Taleem Sab Kay Liay Project (Phase-II) at the cost of Rs 602.523 million.

All members P&D Board, Secretaries of relevant departments and other senior representatives of relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

