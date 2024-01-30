Six development schemes approved

The 45th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Planning and Development Board's (P&D Board) Punjab, Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo here Tuesday, approved six developmental schemes of the SHC&ME (Specialized Health Care and Medical Education) and FW&F (Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries) sector with an estimated cost of Rs 8895.681 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The 45th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Planning and Development Board's (P&D Board) Punjab, Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo here Tuesday, approved six developmental schemes of the SHC&ME (Specialized Health Care and Medical education) and FW&F (Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries) sector with an estimated cost of Rs 8895.681 million.

The approved schemes are as follows:

Program for Strategic Transformation / Revamping of Tertiary Care Hospitals in Punjab (Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital, (Revised) at the cost of the Rs 2005.698 million; Program for Revamping OPD Blocks in Tertiary Care Hospitals in Punjab (Nawaz Sharif Hospital Yakki Gate, Lahore) at the cost of the Rs 632.

742 million; Program for Revamping OPD Blocks In Tertiary Care Hospitals in Punjab (Lady Aitchison Hospital, Lahore) (Revised) at the cost of the Rs 510.668 million; Program for Revamping OPD Blocks in Tertiary Care Hospitals in Punjab (Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital, DG Khan) (Revised) at the cost of the Rs 1274.796 million; Revamping of Lahore Zoo (Revised) at the cost of the Rs 1873.837 million; and Implementation of Master Plan of Safari Zoo Lahore (Revised) at the cost of the Rs 2597.940 million.

Secretary FW&F Department, DG Wildlife, members of P&D board, heads and other senior representatives of relevant departments attended the meeting.