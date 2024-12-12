Six Development Schemes Worth Rs 15.377b Approved
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 50th meeting of current fiscal year (2024-25) here Thursday approved six development schemes worth Rs 15.377 billion.
Presided over by P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting
approved the following schemes.
Construction of the Arterial Main Secondary and Distribution Network in the Eastern Part of the City (Linked with the AFD Funded Extension of Water Resources in Faisalabad City Phase-II Project) at a cost of Rs 8,453.607 million. GIS-Based Protection Regime and Establishment of a Digital Communication Cell in the Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries Department at a cost of Rs 1,200 million.
Establishment of an Eco-Tourism Facility at Lal Suhanra National Park, as per International Best Practices (Conservation of the Desert Ecosystem), at a cost of Rs 2,000 million. Construction of a Green Building for EMC, EPD, and Allied New Entities Established under PGDP (DLI-2, PGDP), Lahore, at a cost of Rs 3,723.930 million. Punjab Arterial Roads Improvement Programme (PARIP) (Revised) at a cost of Rs 202,457.762 million, cleared by PDWP and forwarded to CDWP. Construction of Ghabir Dam, Chakwal, Punjab, at a cost of Rs 23,182.053 million, cleared by PDWP and forwarded to CDWP.
The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, the board members, and other senior officials.
