Six development schemes worth Rs 55.389b approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 55,389.757 million (Rs 55.389 billion).

These schemes were approved in the 38th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2020-21 chaired by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included as Demonstration Project on Industries for Urban Centers, Relocation of Tannery Units to Sialkot Tannery Zone and Its Operationalization (PGDP) at the cost of Rs. 500.000 million, "Pilot Program for Hub & Spoke Model" at Zahir Pir, Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs. 2,515.418 million, Disaster & Climate Resilience Improvement Project (DCRIP) "Enhancing Flood Mitigation Capacity at Flood Fighting Sites" at the cost of Rs.

549.333 million, Construction of Additional Punjab Assembly Building, Lahore at the cost of Rs. 2,575.849 million and Establishment of Govt. General Hospital at chak no. 224/RB Faisalabad (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,739.000 million while Concrete Lining of Irrigation Channels in Punjab at the cost of Rs. 47,510.157 million sent to Federal government for inclusion in PSDP.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord), Assistant Chief Coordination and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.