Six developmental schemes approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here on Tuesday approved six developmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 15,743.173 million.

These schemes were approved in the 15th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman of Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved developmental schemes included Rehabilitation of P.D Khan, Choa Saidan Shah from Choa Chowk Chakwal to Choa Bypass Length = 32.25 Km District Chakwal at the cost of Rs. 2,064.472 million, Rehabilitation of Road from Chakwal Tehsil Chowk to Balkasar Interchange via Thoa Bhadar Length = 18.00 Km District Chakwal at the cost of Rs. 1,554.601 million, Rehabilitation of Khanpur Dhoke Tallian Length = 18.

00 Km District Chakwal at the cost of Rs. 1,037.123 million, Construction of Flyover at Sheranwala Gate, Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 4,908.969 million, Construction of Underpass at Gulab Devi Hospital, and Additional Lanes on Lahore Bridge, Ferozepur Road, Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 2,259.120 million and Construction of Flyover and at-Grade Improvement at Shahkam Chowk, Lahore at the cost of Rs. 3,918.888 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments attended the meeting.