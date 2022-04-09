UrduPoint.com

Six Illegal LPG Refilling Shops Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2022 | 05:27 PM

Six illegal LPG refilling shops sealed

District administration launched a crackdown against illegal LPG refilling and sealed six shops on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration launched a crackdown against illegal LPG refilling and sealed six shops on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan has given free hand to Assistant Commissioners for crackdown against those involved in LPG refilling.

AC Ramiz Zafar raided in Mian Channu area and sealed six shops and also seized goods used for illegal refilling.

DC Salman Khan said that the illegal business could become cause of major mishap and added that the violators would be dealt with iron hands.

