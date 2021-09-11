UrduPoint.com

Six People Injured By Gas Blast At 2-Story House Near Russia's Yelets - Emergency Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:40 AM

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) A gas explosion has hit a 2-story residential house in the settlement of Soldiranost, near the Russian city of Yelets, the local emergency services told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Household has exploded in the two-section two-story apartment house in the settlement of Solidarnost.

According to preliminary data, six injured people have been pulled out of the debris. Some people remain under the debris. There is no information about any dead people," the emergency services said.

