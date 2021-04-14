UrduPoint.com
Six People Rescued After Ship Capsizes Off Louisiana, Search Continues - US Coast Guard

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The US Coast guard (USCG) said it had rescued six people after a commercial vessel capsized several miles south of Port Fourchon, the southernmost port of the US state of Louisiana on the Gulf of Mexico, with the search operation still underway.

The USCG received an emergency signal that a 129-foot commercial lift vessel was in distress at 4:30 p.m.

local time on Tuesday (21:30 GMT).

"The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels rescued six people from a capsized commercial vessel Tuesday and are searching for more 8 miles south of Port Fourchon," the USCG said in a press release late on Tuesday.

Additionally, the CNN broadcaster reported, citing Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson, that a total of 18 people were on board the vessel, which means that 12 of them are still missing.

