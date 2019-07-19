Six People Wounded In Massive Gas Explosion In New Zealand's Christchurch - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 07:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Six people have sustained serious injuries in a major gas explosion in New Zealand's city of Christchurch on Friday, local media have reported.
The Stuff news outlet reported that the incident took place in a suburban area at around 10:20 a.m. on Friday (22:20 GMT on Thursday).
"Five properties have been severely affected by fire and one has been destroyed. A further 17 properties have been impacted by debris," Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said, as quoted by the outlet.
The reports, citing a local official, added that those injured were in serious to critical condition and had been hospitalized.
In March, Christchurch was rocked by a violent double shooting attack on mosques that left 51 people killed and nearly as many injured.