Sixty Percent of Americans Say US Economy Getting Worse - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The majority of adults in the United States say the economy is moving in the wrong direction, while about a third say the economy is getting better, a new Gallup revealed on Friday.

"In the latest survey, 37 percent of US adults say the economy is getting better and 60 percent say it is getting worse, yielding a net -23 score for the 'economic outlook' component of the index. In July, 41 percent believed the economy was getting better and 54 percent worse, for a -13 economic outlook score," Gallup said.

An almost equal percentage of respondents - 28 and 29 percent - consider the economic conditions in the United States to be excellent and poor, respectively, while 42 percent assess the economic conditions as fair, Gallup also said.

"The decline in confidence appears likely tied to the recent increase in coronavirus infections," it added.

The survey was conducted among 1,006 adult Americans in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia from August 2-17.