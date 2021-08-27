UrduPoint.com

Sixty Percent Of Americans Say US Economy Getting Worse - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Sixty Percent of Americans Say US Economy Getting Worse - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The majority of adults in the United States say the economy is moving in the wrong direction, while about a third say the economy is getting better, a new Gallup revealed on Friday.

"In the latest survey, 37 percent of US adults say the economy is getting better and 60 percent say it is getting worse, yielding a net -23 score for the 'economic outlook' component of the index. In July, 41 percent believed the economy was getting better and 54 percent worse, for a -13 economic outlook score," Gallup said.

An almost equal percentage of respondents - 28 and 29 percent - consider the economic conditions in the United States to be excellent and poor, respectively, while 42 percent assess the economic conditions as fair, Gallup also said.

"The decline in confidence appears likely tied to the recent increase in coronavirus infections," it added.

The survey was conducted among 1,006 adult Americans in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia from August 2-17.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Poor Columbia Gallup United States July August All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan openly writes love note to her beau

Mahira Khan openly writes love note to her beau

2 minutes ago
 Outcome of national strategy for empowerment of Em ..

Outcome of national strategy for empowerment of Emirati women, a source of pride ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE steadily accomplishing big, strategic achievem ..

UAE steadily accomplishing big, strategic achievements: Hamdan bin Zayed

6 minutes ago
 Belarus athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya auctions o ..

Belarus athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya auctions off medal

14 minutes ago
 Ufone offers industry-lowest prepaid roaming servi ..

Ufone offers industry-lowest prepaid roaming service in China

23 minutes ago
 Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusiv ..

Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusive growth: Shaukat Tarin

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.