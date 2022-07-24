UrduPoint.com

Skill Development Must To Tap Huge Potential In IT Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Chairman United Business Group in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday said that the global information technology business embodying huge opportunities for the country's free lancers stressing the need to enhance their skills to capture the vast international markets.

He said that new opportunities in the IT sector were more rewarding than brick-and-mortar business set-ups.

He said Pakistani's free lancers grappling the third global position and noted that there were about three million IT free lancers working across the country.

He said there should be a gradual increase in the number of IT free lancers each year by 100 percent as the global market was craving for a skilled people in the field.

He said there is vast scope and Pakistan could progress in this field and increase its revenue manifolds by luring foreign investment through our free lancers.

Shahzad Ali underlined the need for mobilising all Human Resources to capitalise the ever growing foreign market.

He said it's good omen that government has not levied any tax on such business which he added will help boost this business and fetch direly needed foreign exchange for the country which ultimately strengthen national economy.

He said no country in the world could now progress in any sphere of life without acquiring the latest IT and equipping all sectors with innovation in IT in need of the hour.

He said now IT sector has emerged as only source for rapid development which has brought significant up gradation in all leading enterprises to meet the future challenges.

Ali Malik urged Pakistan Software board come forward with a basket of excellent package to fully encourage the talented youth by offering a plenty of merit and needy scholarships for international standard specialisation in IT sector.

