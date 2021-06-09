UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Adds 619,000 Jobs In May, Jobless Rate At 4 Pct

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

South Korea added 619,000 jobs in May from a year earlier, with jobless rate standing at 4.0 percent, statistical office data showed Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :-- South Korea added 619,000 jobs in May from a year earlier, with jobless rate standing at 4.0 percent, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The number of those employed was 27,550,000 in May, up 619,000 from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

The employment continued to rise for three straight months, with an increase of 314,000 people in March and 652,000 in April respectively.

Employment rate among those aged 15 or higher rose 1.0 percentage point over the year to 61.2 percent in May.

The number of those unemployed totaled 1,148,000 in May, down 130,000 from a year earlier. Unemployment rate declined 0.5 percentage point to 4.0 percent last month.

The number of economically inactive population, who had no willingness to seek a job and remained unemployed, came to 16,351,000 in May, down 196,000 from a year ago.

