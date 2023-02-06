UrduPoint.com

S.Korea, Australia Renew Currency Swap Deal For 5 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 06:42 PM

Central banks of South Korea and Australia agreed to renew their bilateral currency swap deal for five more years, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said Monday

The BOK and the Reserve Bank of Australia extended their existing currency swap agreement, in which the South Korean currency is swapped for the Australian dollar, for five more years through Feb.

5, 2028.

The size of the agreement was unchanged at 12 billion Australian dollars, or 9.6 trillion won (about 8.1 billion U.S. dollars).

