UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Expects Chip Export To Grow In Double Digits In 2021

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 01:39 PM

S.Korea expects chip export to grow in double digits in 2021

South Korea's semiconductor export was expected to grow in double digits this year amid a continued contactless trend caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the trade ministry said Tuesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :South Korea's semiconductor export was expected to grow in double digits this year amid a continued contactless trend caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the trade ministry said Tuesday.

Outlook for chip export in 2021 was set between 107.5 billion U.S. Dollars and 111 billion dollars, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association.

It was about 10 percent higher than chip export of 99.2 billion dollars in 2020, which was up 5.6 percent from the previous year.

The highest-ever chip shipment was 126.7 billion dollars tallied in 2018. For the last four months of 2020, the chip export advanced in double figures on a yearly basis.

The ministry said the global chip market would grow this year amid an expanded untact economy due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Outlook for the country's memory chip export in 2021 was set between 70.3 billion dollars and 72.9 billion dollars, while the system chip shipment was projected to be between 31.8 billion dollars and 33.0 billion dollars.

Citing forecasts from three major market watchers, including Gartner and the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics, the trade ministry said the global chip market was predicted to grow between 8 percent and 10 percent this year.

The country's facility investment in the chip industry was estimated at 18.9 billion dollars in 2021, up 20.4 percent from the previous year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World 2018 2020 Market From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

NBA: Results and standings

2 minutes ago

Thailand reports 527 new cases of COVID-19

2 minutes ago

New Zealand reports six new cases of COVID-19 in m ..

2 minutes ago

China to expand COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing cap ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese scientists cover glacier with blankets to ..

25 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.