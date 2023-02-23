S.Korea freezes policy rate at 3.5 pct to see rate hikes effect

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korea's central bank on Thursday froze its policy rate in a bid to wait and see the effect of back-to-back rate hikes for the past one and a half years

Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Rhee Chang-yong and other monetary policymakers decided to leave the benchmark seven-day repurchase rate unchanged at 3.50 per cent.

The decision was not made unanimously as one policymaker cast a dissenting vote to claim a rate hike.

It was in line with market expectations. According to the Korea Financial Investment Association's poll of 100 fixed-income experts, a total of 66 per cent predicted the rate freeze this month.

The BOK delivered seven back-to-back rate hikes between August 2021 and January 2023, raising its policy rate by 3.0 percentage points from a record low of 0.50 per cent.

The BOK said in a statement that the monetary policy board deemed it warranted to judge whether the policy rate needs to rise further while maintaining the restrictive policy stance for a considerable time with an emphasis placed on ensuring price stability.

Expectations remained high for the BOK to hike rates further amid the still high inflation and the wider gap between the South Korean and the U.S. interest rates.

The country's consumer prices rose 5.

2 per cent in January from a year earlier, staying above 5 per cent for the ninth consecutive month.

The BOK had been under pressure to quell the high headline inflation, which far exceeded the central banks' mid-term inflation target of 2 per cent.

Inflation expectations, which measure the outlook among consumers over headline inflation for the next 12 months, stood at 4.0 per cent in February, up 0.1 percentage point from the previous month.

The BOK said it was forecast that inflation will continue to be above the target level throughout the year although it was projected to gradually decrease.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's fast rate hikes put the BOK on alert as the belated response may force foreign funds out of the South Korean financial market and cut the value of the domestic currency versus the U.S. dollar.

The depreciation of the local currency would increase energy import costs, putting additional inflationary pressures on the South Korean economy.

The Fed lifted its target range for the federal funds rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.50-4.75 percent earlier this month, widening the gap with South Korea's policy rate.

Expectations ran high for the Fed to tighten its monetary policy stance further later this year to rein in inflation.