S.Korea, Indonesia Renew Currency Swap Deal For Another 3 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 08:47 PM

S.Korea, Indonesia renew currency swap deal for another 3 years

The central banks of South Korea and Indonesia on Monday agreed to renew their bilateral currency swap deal for three more years, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):The central banks of South Korea and Indonesia on Monday agreed to renew their bilateral currency swap deal for three more years, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The BOK and Bank Indonesia announced the renewal of the bilateral local currency swap agreement which allows for the exchange of domestic currencies between the two central banks of up to 10.

7 trillion won (about 8.3 billion U.S. dollars) or 115 trillion rupiah (about 7.5 billion dollars).

The renewed agreement will be effective for three new years until March 5, 2026. The central banks initially signed the swap deal in 2014 and extended it in 2017 and 2020.

