S.Korea logs 2nd highest export in October

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :South Korea logged its second highest export last month, keeping an upward momentum for the 12th consecutive month, a government report showed Monday.

Export, which accounts for about half of the export-driven economy, came in at 55.55 billion U.S. Dollars in October, up 24 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It marked the second-highest monthly figure since relevant data began to be compiled in 1956, continuing to grow for 12 months since November last year. The record high was 55.83 billion dollars tallied in September this year.

Import soared 37.

8 percent over the year to 53.86 billion dollars in October, sending the trade surplus to 1.69 billion dollars. The trade balance stayed in black for 18 months in a row.

The outbound shipment topped 50 billion dollars for eight months since March amid continued recovery in global demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The daily average export reached the second highest reading of 2.65 billion dollars in October.

For the first 10 months of this year, the export amounted to 523.2 billion dollars, exceeding 512.5 billion dollars for the entire year of 2020. The record yearly high was the export of 604.9 billion dollars in 2018.