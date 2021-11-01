UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Logs 2nd Highest Export In October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:50 PM

S.Korea logs 2nd highest export in October

South Korea logged its second highest export last month, keeping an upward momentum for the 12th consecutive month, a government report showed Monday

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :South Korea logged its second highest export last month, keeping an upward momentum for the 12th consecutive month, a government report showed Monday.

Export, which accounts for about half of the export-driven economy, came in at 55.55 billion U.S. Dollars in October, up 24 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It marked the second-highest monthly figure since relevant data began to be compiled in 1956, continuing to grow for 12 months since November last year. The record high was 55.83 billion dollars tallied in September this year.

Import soared 37.

8 percent over the year to 53.86 billion dollars in October, sending the trade surplus to 1.69 billion dollars. The trade balance stayed in black for 18 months in a row.

The outbound shipment topped 50 billion dollars for eight months since March amid continued recovery in global demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The daily average export reached the second highest reading of 2.65 billion dollars in October.

For the first 10 months of this year, the export amounted to 523.2 billion dollars, exceeding 512.5 billion dollars for the entire year of 2020. The record yearly high was the export of 604.9 billion dollars in 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Reading South Korea March September October November 2018 2020 From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Japanese Prime Minister Accepts Possibility of All ..

Japanese Prime Minister Accepts Possibility of Allocating 2% of GDP for Defense ..

2 minutes ago
 Three abducted sisters recovered from Okara

Three abducted sisters recovered from Okara

2 minutes ago
 India reports 12,514 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 12,514 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 rescues 1775 people during October

Rescue 1122 rescues 1775 people during October

2 minutes ago
 Turkey, US Defense Ministries to Discuss F-35 Issu ..

Turkey, US Defense Ministries to Discuss F-35 Issue in Washington - Reports

13 minutes ago
 Islamabad police host farewell for two police offi ..

Islamabad police host farewell for two police officers

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.