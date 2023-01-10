UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Logs Current Account Deficit Of 620 Mln USD In November 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 06:28 PM

S.Korea logs current account deficit of 620 mln USD in November 2022

South Korea logged current account deficit in November last year owing to export reduction, central bank data showed Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ):South Korea logged current account deficit in November last year owing to export reduction, central bank data showed Tuesday.

Current account balance, the broadest measure of cross-border trade, recorded a deficit of 620 million U.S. dollars in November, after posting a surplus of 1.58 billion dollars in September and 880 million dollars in October, according to the Bank of Korea.

The November deficit turned red sharply from a surplus of 6.82 billion dollars in November 2021.

For the first 11 months of last year, the current account surplus came in at 24.37 billion dollars, less than a third of 82.24 billion dollars of surplus in the same period of 2021.

Trade balance for goods registered a deficit of 1.57 billion dollars in November, remaining in the red for the second consecutive month.

Export retreated 12.3 percent from a year earlier to 52.32 billion dollars in November, marking the fastest fall in two and a half years amid rising worries about the global economic downturn.

Import added 0.6 percent to 53.88 billion dollars due to the still high energy costs.

Services account balance registered a deficit of 340 million dollars in November compared to a deficit of 270 million dollars a year earlier.

Surplus for primary income account, which includes monthly salary and investment income, increased to 1.43 billion dollars in November from 1.17 billion dollars a year earlier due to lower dividend payment to foreign investors.

Financial account, which measures cross-border capital flow without transactions in goods and services, recorded a net outflow of 1.85 billion dollars in November.

Overseas direct investment by domestic residents rose by 3.24 billion dollars, and foreign direct investment in South Korea gained by 550 million dollars.

For the portfolio investment, which includes stock and bond trading, overseas investment by local residents climbed by 4.08 billion dollars, while foreign investment in domestic stocks and bonds grew by 1.49 billion dollars.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Same South Korea September October November Stocks From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Modi releases postal stamp on India’s migrant wo ..

Modi releases postal stamp on India’s migrant workers abroad

9 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO inspects work progress of Hatta reservoir

DEWA CEO inspects work progress of Hatta reservoir

9 minutes ago
 President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea commences s ..

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea commences state visit to UAE starting Sat ..

10 minutes ago
 Investcorp set to invest $1bn in GCC real estate o ..

Investcorp set to invest $1bn in GCC real estate over next five years

10 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber enhances digital ‘Effortless C ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber enhances digital ‘Effortless Certificate of Origin’ servic ..

10 minutes ago
 SCCI receives high-level business delegation from ..

SCCI receives high-level business delegation from Colombia

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.