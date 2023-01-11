S.Korea logs current account deficit of 620 mln USD in November 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) --:South Korea logged current account deficit in November last year owing to export reduction, central bank data showed Tuesday.

Current account balance, the broadest measure of cross-border trade, recorded a deficit of 620 million U.S. dollars in November, after posting a surplus of 1.58 billion dollars in September and 880 million dollars in October, according to the Bank of Korea.

The November deficit turned red sharply from a surplus of 6.82 billion dollars in November 2021.

For the first 11 months of last year, the current account surplus came in at 24.

37 billion dollars, less than a third of 82.24 billion dollars of surplus in the same period of 2021.

Trade balance for goods registered a deficit of 1.57 billion dollars in November, remaining in the red for the second consecutive month.

Export retreated 12.3 percent from a year earlier to 52.32 billion dollars in November, marking the fastest fall in two and a half years amid rising worries about the global economic downturn.

Import added 0.6 percent to 53.88 billion dollars due to the still high energy costs.