S.Korea Logs Trade Deficit In First 10 Days Of May

Published May 11, 2022

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) --:South Korea logged a trade deficit in the first 10 days of this month due to a faster increase in import than export, customs office data showed Wednesday.

The trade deficit reached 3.72 billion U.S. Dollars in the May 1-10 period, up from a deficit of 2.21 billion dollars recorded in the same period of last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.

Except for February, the country has posted trade deficits this year amid the faster growth in import.

Export advanced 28.7 percent from a year earlier to 16.05 billion dollars in the 10-day period in May, while import jumped 34.7 percent to 19.77 billion dollars.

The import surge was driven by higher commodity prices. Crude oil import soared 53.7 percent for the first 10 days of this month, and the import of oil products and natural gas spiked 46.8 percent and 52.7 percent respectively.

In terms of value, the import of crude oil, natural gas and coal amounted to 4.54 billion dollars.

