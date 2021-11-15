UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Logs Trade Surplus For 18 Months In October

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) --:South Korea logged trade surplus for 18 straight months through October due to export recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, customs office data showed Monday.

The revised figure for trade surplus amounted to 1.78 billion U.S. Dollars in October, staying in black since May last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.

It was attributable to the continued export recovery from the pandemic shock.

Export advanced 24.1 percent from a year earlier to 55.62 billion dollars in October, while import soared 37.7 percent to 53.84 billion dollars.

The October trade surplus, however, was down from a surplus of 4.3 billion dollars in September amid faster growth in import than export, caused by higher commodity price.

