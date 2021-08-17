UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Posts Trade Surplus For 15 Months In July

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 01:46 PM

S.Korea posts trade surplus for 15 months in July

South Korea posted a trade surplus for 15 straight months in July due to a strong recovery in export, customs office data showed Tuesday

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:South Korea posted a trade surplus for 15 straight months in July due to a strong recovery in export, customs office data showed Tuesday.

The revised figure for trade surplus amounted to 1.77 billion U.S. Dollars in July, staying in the black for 15 months since May last year, according to Korea Customs Service.

Export, which takes up about half of the South Korean economy, jumped 29.6 percent from a year earlier to 55.43 billion dollars in July, while the import soared 38.1 percent to 53.66 billion dollars.

The outbound shipment topped 50 billion dollars for the fifth consecutive month amid the continued recovery in global demand from the COVID-19 pandemic shock.

Semiconductor's export surged 38.2 percent to 11.22 billion dollars last month, surpassing 10 billion dollars for three months in a row.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import South Korea North Korea May July From Billion

Recent Stories

Afghanistan ongoing situation will not affect ODI ..

Afghanistan ongoing situation will not affect ODI series against Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 China remains largest foreign investor in Laos: de ..

China remains largest foreign investor in Laos: deputy PM

5 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close lower Tuesday

Chinese shares close lower Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks close well down

Hong Kong stocks close well down

6 minutes ago
 Covid vaccination centers to remain open on 9th Mu ..

Covid vaccination centers to remain open on 9th Muharram: NCOC

6 minutes ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.