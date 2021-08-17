S.Korea posts trade surplus for 15 months in July

South Korea posted a trade surplus for 15 straight months in July due to a strong recovery in export, customs office data showed Tuesday

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 )

The revised figure for trade surplus amounted to 1.77 billion U.S. Dollars in July, staying in the black for 15 months since May last year, according to Korea Customs Service.

Export, which takes up about half of the South Korean economy, jumped 29.6 percent from a year earlier to 55.43 billion dollars in July, while the import soared 38.1 percent to 53.66 billion dollars.

The outbound shipment topped 50 billion dollars for the fifth consecutive month amid the continued recovery in global demand from the COVID-19 pandemic shock.

Semiconductor's export surged 38.2 percent to 11.22 billion dollars last month, surpassing 10 billion dollars for three months in a row.