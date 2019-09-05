UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Says Joint Research With Russia On Energy, Railway Successful, Wants North To Join

S.Korea Says Joint Research With Russia on Energy, Railway Successful, Wants North to Join

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) - The joint South Korean-Russian research on railroads, electric grids and gas pipeline connections, which the two states launched last October, currently proceeds successfully, South Korean Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that he would want to see North Korea joining the project at some point.

"As far as I know, last year the leaders of the two states agreed to cooperate on railroads, electric energy and gas," Hong said.

According to the South Korean official, the joint South Korean-Russian research project can at some point be expanded to engage North Korea.

"This research was started in October last year and, in my opinion, this project works out successfully. Of course, I would want North Korea to actively participate in this project, if conditions permit," Hong stressed.

