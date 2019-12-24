UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Services Industry's Revenue Growth Slows In 2018

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 05:21 PM

S.Korea services industry's revenue growth slows in 2018

The South Korean services industry's revenue growth slowed down last year, reflecting a weak consumer sentiment, statistical office data showed Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The South Korean services industry's revenue growth slowed down last year, reflecting a weak consumer sentiment, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

Revenue among services companies totaled 2,155 trillion won (1.9 trillion U.S. Dollars) in 2018, up 5.6 percent from the previous year, according to Statistics Korea.

The 5.6 percent increase was lower than an average growth rate for the past 10 years amid the weakened consumer sentiment, the statistical office noted.

Revenue per company averaged 738 million won (about 635,000 U.S. dollars) last year, up 3.4 percent from a year earlier.

Sales in the wholesale and retail industry grew 4.7 percent over the year to 1,292 trillion won (1.1 trillion U.

S. dollars) in 2018.

It was mainly attributed to a fast revenue expansion in convenience stores, where the sale of convenience food rose rapidly amid the growing number of one-person households.

Revenue in the lodging and eatery sector advanced 7.5 percent to 152 trillion won (130.7 billion U.S. dollars) owing to the rising number of foreign tourists to the country.

The healthcare and social welfare industry posted an 8.7 percent increase in last year's revenue, while the information and communications services sector's revenue added 5.7 percent.

The number of employees in the services sector was 12.18 million in 2018, up 4.0 percent from the previous year.The number of services companies rose 2.1 percent to 2,921,000 last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Sale North Korea 2018 National University From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

1122 to start services in five more districts in P ..

2 minutes ago

Office bearers of All Pakistan Furniture Associati ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Holds Up to 40 Anti-Russian Exercises Annuall ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Work on New Arms Control Agreement ..

2 minutes ago

Federal govt decides not to remove Maryam Nawaz’ ..

18 minutes ago

Filipina based in the UAE enjoys all-expense paid ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.