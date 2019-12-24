The South Korean services industry's revenue growth slowed down last year, reflecting a weak consumer sentiment, statistical office data showed Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The South Korean services industry's revenue growth slowed down last year, reflecting a weak consumer sentiment, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

Revenue among services companies totaled 2,155 trillion won (1.9 trillion U.S. Dollars) in 2018, up 5.6 percent from the previous year, according to Statistics Korea.

The 5.6 percent increase was lower than an average growth rate for the past 10 years amid the weakened consumer sentiment, the statistical office noted.

Revenue per company averaged 738 million won (about 635,000 U.S. dollars) last year, up 3.4 percent from a year earlier.

Sales in the wholesale and retail industry grew 4.7 percent over the year to 1,292 trillion won (1.1 trillion U.

S. dollars) in 2018.

It was mainly attributed to a fast revenue expansion in convenience stores, where the sale of convenience food rose rapidly amid the growing number of one-person households.

Revenue in the lodging and eatery sector advanced 7.5 percent to 152 trillion won (130.7 billion U.S. dollars) owing to the rising number of foreign tourists to the country.

The healthcare and social welfare industry posted an 8.7 percent increase in last year's revenue, while the information and communications services sector's revenue added 5.7 percent.

The number of employees in the services sector was 12.18 million in 2018, up 4.0 percent from the previous year.The number of services companies rose 2.1 percent to 2,921,000 last year.