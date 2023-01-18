UrduPoint.com

S.Korean Central Bank To Focus On Both Price, Financial Stability

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 06:10 PM

S.Korean central bank to focus on both price, financial stability

South Korea's top central banker said Wednesday that the Bank of Korea (BOK) will focus on both price and financial stability when conducting its monetary policy this year

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) South Korea's top central banker said Wednesday that the Bank of Korea (BOK) will focus on both price and financial stability when conducting its monetary policy this year.

"While maintaining its focus on price stability, the BOK will have to pay additional attention this year to the possible trade-offs against steady growth and financial stability," BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong said in a press conference with foreign media.

The country's consumer price inflation stood at 5.

1 percent in 2022, marking the highest since 1998.

To curb the runaway inflation, the BOK has hiked its benchmark interest rate since August 2021 from a record low of 0.50 percent to 3.50 percent.

Higher interest rates increased debt-servicing burden for households struggling with record debts.

Rhee said the debt problem seemed unlikely to trigger any issue in the domestic financial system in the near term, but he noted that the possibility of financial instability cannot be ruled out in the real estate sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Bank Price August Bank Of Khyber Media From Top

Recent Stories

Etihad, Satavia sign agreement to deliver contrail ..

Etihad, Satavia sign agreement to deliver contrail management, future carbon cre ..

35 minutes ago
 SAASST receives first signal from &#039;Sharjah-Sa ..

SAASST receives first signal from &#039;Sharjah-Sat-1&#039;

35 minutes ago
 Australia won second match against Pakistan in thr ..

Australia won second match against Pakistan in three ODI series

48 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of MoU for Univ ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of MoU for University of Sharjah

50 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

1 hour ago
 MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic d ..

MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic diseases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.