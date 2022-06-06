UrduPoint.com

S.Korean Companies Ready To Buy Foreign Businesses Leaving Russia - Prominent Entrepreneur

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 03:30 PM

S.Korean Companies Ready to Buy Foreign Businesses Leaving Russia - Prominent Entrepreneur

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) South Korean companies have no intention of leaving the Russian markets and even consider expansion opportunities through acquisition of US and Japanese businesses that have left the country, Kim Yun Sik, the CEO of South Korean construction and mining company Shindong Enercom, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Companies that have entered the Russian market, such as Hyundai Motors, Lotte (Hotels and Resorts), CJ Group and others, do not at all consider ceasing their operation. On the contrary, they would like to buy US or Japanese companies that are leaving the market," Kim, who is also the honorary chairman of the FNE federation of Korean entrepreneurs, said.

South Korean companies, he said, would also like to buy out Japanese energy companies on (Russia's island of) Sakhalin and in other areas together with our Russian partners to turn them into enterprises producing green energy, for example, hydrogen.

South Korean exports to Russia decreased by 71% year-on-year in April and 56% in March, while the Korean imports from Russia increased by 44% in March and 8% in April. In the period from January-April 2022, the trade between the countries amounted to $9.3 billion, which is 24% more than last year.

In 2021, trade between Moscow and Seoul exceeded $27 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Moscow Russia Company Buy Seoul North Korea March April Market All From Hyundai Billion

Recent Stories

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lar ..

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lari’s Direction Officially Rel ..

11 minutes ago
 Salman Khan's security tightened after threat lett ..

Salman Khan's security tightened after threat letter

14 minutes ago
 Govt plans to increase tax on income through socia ..

Govt plans to increase tax on income through social media

31 minutes ago
 Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability R ..

Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability Report

1 hour ago
 Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Bl ..

Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Block with easy access from cana ..

2 hours ago
 Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion a ..

Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion against PM Johnson

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.