S.Korean Hyundai Motor's Heir Inaugurated As Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:23 PM

Chung Euisun, heir of South Korea's biggest carmaker Hyundai Motor Group, was officially inaugurated as the group chairman, the company said Wednesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Chung Euisun, heir of South Korea's biggest carmaker Hyundai Motor Group, was officially inaugurated as the group chairman, the company said Wednesday.

Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis, the group's three major affiliates, separately held board meetings, unanimously endorsing the inauguration of Chung as the new chairman of the group.

"We will develop the world's most innovative and reliable autonomous driving technology, offering entirely new mobility experiences," said the chairman.

Hyundai recently formed a venture Motional Inc. with Aptiv to develop full autonomous driving technology.

"Our world-class hydrogen fuel cell technology will be used not only in automobiles, but also in various fields, as an eco-friendly energy solution for the future of humanity," said Chung.

Meanwhile, Chairman Chung Mong-koo, father of the new chairman, was inaugurated to the position of honorary chairman.

