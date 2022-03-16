UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Automotive Production, Export Rise In February

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 04:26 PM

South Korea's automotive production and export rose last month due to the completed construction of facilities in some of local carmakers and a global demand recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed Wednesday

The number of vehicles, produced in local factories, was 263,959 in February, up 1.

2 percent from the same month of last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The construction of facilities in some carmakers, including Hyundai Motor and GM Korea, was completed last month, contributing to the higher car production.

The number of exported vehicles gained 5.1 percent from a year earlier to 167,682 in February amid the continued recovery in global demand from the pandemic downturn.

In terms of value, the automotive shipment expanded 9.1 percent to 3.84 billion U.S. Dollars last month.

>