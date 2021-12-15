UrduPoint.com

S.Korea's Car Production, Export, Local Sale Fall In November

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :South Korea's automotive production, export and local sale fell in November due to the continued supply disruption of semiconductors used to make cars, a government report showed Wednesday.

The number of vehicles produced in domestic plants was 302,983 in November, down 6.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The automotive export reduced 4.7 percent over the year to 178,994 units in November amid the supply disruption of chips used for vehicles.

In terms of value, the car shipment grew 3.3 percent to 4.12 billion U.S. Dollars last month thanks to strong demand for environmentally-friendly vehicles that are more expensive than other vehicles with the internal combustion engine.

Export for environmentally-friendly vehicles hit a record monthly high of 1.23 billion dollars in November.

The number of cars sold in the local market was 143,815 in November, down 16 percent from a year earlier.

