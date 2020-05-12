UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea's Club-linked COVID-19 Cluster Infections Rise To 102

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:32 PM

S.Korea's club-linked COVID-19 cluster infections rise to 102

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the cluster infection from clubs and bars at a multicultural neighborhood of Itaewon in the South Korean capital Seoul rose to 102 as of midday Tuesday local time, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the cluster infection from clubs and bars at a multicultural neighborhood of Itaewon in the South Korean capital Seoul rose to 102 as of midday Tuesday local time, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

It was up 16 compared to 24 hours earlier. Of the total, 64 were Seoul residents and 23 were residents of Gyeonggi province surrounding Seoul.

Seven patients came from the western port city of Incheon, five from North Chungcheong province, one from North Jeolla province, one from the southeastern port city of Busan, and one from the southern resort island of Jeju each.

Of the total, 73 were patients who visited Itaewon clubs and then were tested positive for the virus, while 29 were the family members or acquaintances of the patients.

The cluster infection is believed to have started from a 29-year-old man who visited a total of five clubs and bars in Itaewon from the night of May 1 to the early hours of May 2.

He tested positive and was admitted to a hospital in the morning of May 6.

At least 5,500 people were believed to have visited the clubs and bars, to which the 29-year-old went. Of the total, about 2,000 were not reached by the health authorities.

The KCDC asked people who toured entertainment spots in Itaewon from April 24 to May 6 to refrain from outside activity and be tested for the virus regardless of symptoms.

As of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time, South Korea reported 27 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total infection to 10,936.

After hitting the bottom at two on May 6, the daily caseload continued to rise to 12 on Friday, 18 on Saturday, 34 on Sunday and 35 on Monday each.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Man Jeju Incheon Busan Seoul South Korea North Korea April May Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

At Least 40 People Killed, Injured in Bomb Blast i ..

1 minute ago

Lightning strike kills boy in Muzaffargarh

1 minute ago

16 cattle pens fined in Multan

1 minute ago

Israel soldier killed in West Bank: army

55 seconds ago

5 killed, 150 evacuated after fire hits St. Peters ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong stocks close sharply lower

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.