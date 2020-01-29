(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):Confidence among South Korean consumers over economic situations improved in the first month of this year, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The composite consumer sentiment index (CCSI) stood at 104.2 in January, up 3.7 points from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The reading above 100 indicates optimists outnumbering pessimists. The result was based on a survey conducted from Jan.

10-17.

The eased worry about the global trade dispute enhanced consumer sentiment, raising expectations for an export recovery.

The country's export kept skidding for the 13th consecutive month through December owing to the global trade spat and the global chip industry's downturn.

Inflation expectations, which reflect outlook among consumers over headline inflation for the next 12 months, stood at 1.8 percent in January, up 0.1 percentage point from the prior month.