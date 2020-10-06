South Korea's consumer price rose one percent in September from a year earlier, rising above one percent in six months, statistical office data showed Tuesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea's consumer price rose one percent in September from a year earlier, rising above one percent in six months, statistical office data showed Tuesday.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood at 106.20 in September, up 1.0 percent from a year ago, according to Statistics Korea. It was the fastest increase in six months since March.

The consumer price inflation declined from 1.0 percent in March to 0.1 percent in April, before recording minus 0.3 percent in May. Since then, it continued to rise from 0.

3 percent in July to 0.7 percent in August.

The September rebound was attributed to the prolonged rainy season that raised farm goods price.

Price for agricultural, livestock and fishery products advanced 13.5 percent in September from a year earlier, marking the highest in nine and a half years since March 2011.

Price for industrial products shrank 0.7 percent in the month amid the cheap global crude oil.

Core consumer price, which excludes volatile agricultural and oil products, added 0.9 percent in September from a year ago.